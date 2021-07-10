Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steven M. Sipple: Pondering a level of grace for Hoiberg as well as some football questions

By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
Beatrice Daily Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know one way to help spice up the rest of the summer. You came through once again with superb questions, so let's get this rolling. Why do you constantly try to equate Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg? Take out the COVID year — Frost had two full years to show progress. He regressed. Hoiberg had one year. Not to mention, Frost came in shooting his mouth off about the Big Ten adjusting to them. Hoiberg did nothing of the sort. He just went to work. End of the day, it’s not the same and yet you get worked up when Hoiberg is rightly treated with more grace than Frost. — Jeff W.

beatricedailysun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Pelini
Person
Jay Moore
Person
Scott Frost
Person
Fred Hoiberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#College Football#American Football#Covid#Huskers#Penn State#Nu#Paramount Sports#Nil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Nebraska StatePosted by
FanSided

Nebraska football: 3 Huskers that need to improve in 2021

If the Nebraska football team is going to succeed in 2021, these Huskers will need to step up this coming season. Scott Frost is on the hot seat and the Nebraska football team hasn’t had a winning season in quite a while. In fact, it’s been a long time since the Huskers have even been in a bowl game. 2016, with Mike Riley leading the Huskers, was the last time the Nebraska football team had a winning season and made a bowl game.
College Sports247Sports

Frost, Hoiberg offer thoughts on Trev Alberts hire

On the day the new boss of Husker athletics was announced, Nebraska's two most high-profile coaches gave a review probably expected but still to be documented: Two thumbs up. “This is an exciting day for Nebraska Athletics and the University of Nebraska. I commend Chancellor Green and President Carter on an excellent choice for our athletic director," said Husker football coach Scott Frost in a statement. "Trev Alberts has a great track record of success in whatever he has done, dating back to his playing days through his time leading the UNO athletic department. Trev and I share a love of Nebraska, this football program, and this athletic department. I look forward to working with Trev to continue to build our program.”
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh, Scott Frost land on CBS Sports' hot seat rankings

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Nebraska coach Scott Frost are firmly on the hot seat heading into the 2021 college football season. Both Big Ten coaches landed on CBS Sports’ annual hot seat rankings. They’re joined by seven other coaches across college football who need to show serious improvement in order to retain their job moving forward.
College SportsBeatrice Daily Sun

McKewon: Scott Frost's new boss knows all about Husker football glory

LINCOLN — Scott Frost just got a boss. A real one. Nebraska’s hiring of Trev Alberts as athletic director is about more than merely the struggling Husker football program. But Alberts — described in his NU football bio as “one of the most decorated defensive players in Husker history” — has every bit the ex-Husker cachet as anyone who played in the famed 1990s. He lived it, he bled it, he was an academic All-American, and by his senior year in 1993 was the prototypical NU student-athlete.
NFLdeltanews.tv

Steven M. Sipple:

Tom Osborne sounded ready for some stability at Memorial Stadium. He echoes the sentiment of a lot of Nebraska fans, it seems. “I think continually stirring the pot and changing coaches and changing athletic directors is not in the long-term best interest of the athletic department,” he told the Journal Star on Thursday.
Nebraska StateBleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey Calls Out Nebraska HC Scott Frost After Brother Luke's Transfer

NFL star Christian McCaffrey waded into his brother Luke's transfer from the University of Louisville on Wednesday, criticizing comments made by Nebraska head coach Scott Frost regarding Luke's decision. Max McCaffrey @notoriousmax25. *Transfers in college*. *Brings in transfers this week*. “Bad Advice” 😂😂😂. Treat all players former and current with...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
Lawrence, KS247Sports

Three questions entering the summer: Kansas football cornerbacks

The Lance Leipold-era of Kansas football is fully underway. Announced as the Jayhawks' new coach one day before the spring game, Leipold has assembled a staff in Lawrence with five former Buffalo assistants and five previous Kansas staff members. With summer workouts underway, Phog.net will take a look at each...
Oregon State247Sports

Oregon State Football Burning Questions: Secondary

The months of April and May provided a look inside the Oregon State football program as spring camp was open to the media and fans were able to attend the final scrimmage of the practice schedule. With a little over a month remaining until the opening of fall camp, however, there are still countless unanswered questions surrounding the 2021 Beaver squad.
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Georgia football player card: WR Steven Peterson

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Steven Peterson came out of Harrison High School as a three-star recruit. He played alongside Justin Fields before heading to Coastal Carolina. Peterson then transferred to Mercer, where he played in 15 games between 2019 and 2020. Peterson racked up 15 catches for 165 yards during his career with Mercer.
NFLCBS Sports

Football Team's Steven Sims: Facing competition for roster spot

Sims appears to be on the roster bubble this summer, according to ESPN's John Keim. Sims made the team as an undrafted rookie in 2019 and even scored four TDs over the final four weeks of the season, but he then managed just one score (and 265 receiving yards) in 12 games last year. His ability to contribute in the return game should help his cause, but it won't necessarily be enough to guarantee a roster spot after Washington added wideouts Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries and Dyami Brown (a third-round pick) this offseason. Sims likely will line up with the second-team offense at the start of training camp, while competition for kick/punt returns includes WRs DeAndre Carter and Isaiah Wright and CB Danny Johnson.
College Sportsonthebanks.com

4-star LB Moses Walker commits to Rutgers

Greg Schiano continues to pound away at the Class of 2022. On Thursday night, four-star linebacker Moses Walker announced his commitment to Rutgers. The Erasmus Hall product took to Twitter to make the announcement. Walker chose Rutgers over Penn State, whom he visited in June, as part of his two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy