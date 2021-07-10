Cancel
Fargo, ND

Hawyley’s Hanson signs pro contract

By Beth Hoole
valleynewslive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hawley, Minnesota’s Parker Hanson has made it to the professional ranks after a successful college career wrapped at Augustana this spring. He signed with the Sioux Falls Canaries this week and saw his first action Wednesday. The pros are no cakewalk but Hanson knows a thing or two about life’s challenges, born without a left hand he’s been rising to those challenges his entire life, and this has been no different.

