Mount Rainier National Park Will Have All Roads Open This Weekend

By Abby Miller / The Olympian
Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll roads into Mount Rainier National Park are now accessible, and the park expects heavy summer congestion. Mowich Lake Road opened Friday and was the last park road to do so. Most of the road is gravel, and some portions have rough conditions with potholes, according to the park’s website. Visitors should drive with caution.

