Actress Penelope Cruz has stepped out on the beach in Sardinia for a day of family fun with her husband Javier Bardem and their two young children Leo and Luna. Penélope Cruz has rocked a gorgeous pink swimsuit while soaking up the summer sunshine on vacation with her family. The Vanilla Sky actress, 47, enjoyed some quality time with her husband, Javier Bardem, 52, and their kids, Leo, 10, and Luna, 7, in Sardinia on July 9. She stunned in the one-piece swimsuit which featured a blue and green pattern, along with a black strap. Penelope also accessorized with dark sunglasses and pulled her raven tresses behind her ears.