Record of Ragnarok Cosplay Highlights One of the First Humans, Eve

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne bold Record of Ragnarok cosplay has highlighted one of the very first humans ever created, Eve! Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika's original manga series has been a major cult hit among fans for quite a while since its initial release in Japan, and now fans around the world have been able to see what the fuss is all about for themselves thanks to the recently debuted new anime adaptation with Netflix. This series bolsters a huge roster of various mythological figures of various cultures, and it's the same for both sides of the conflict.

