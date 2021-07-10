Record of Ragnarok Cosplay Highlights One of the First Humans, Eve

Crunchyroll is now streaming the less censored version of How Not to Summon a Demon Lord's second season. The second season of the fan favorite fanservice series was already a surprise due to its sheer existence alone, but then took that surprise even further by capping off its run at ten episodes. It might have come to an end weeks before the official end of the Spring 2021 anime season, but now there's a whole new way to watch and enjoy the second season of the series before the new hot hits of the Summer kick in very soon.