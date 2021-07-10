Phoenix driver hit by freeway debris warns others about what can happen

One driver died Friday in a two-vehicle crash on the Katy Freeway, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. A preliminary investigation determined a driver operating a dark-colored, 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, was traveling westbound in the 22800 block of Katy Freeway. Another driver was operating a white 2014 International Prostar tractor truck, pulling a 2007 Greatdane cargo trailer. The truck driver was stopped on the left shoulder of the westbound lanes at 22800 Katy Freeway with his hazard lights on. The driver in the Chevrolet failed to drive in a single lane and struck the rear of the cargo trailer connected to the truck, according to investigators.