Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix driver hit by freeway debris warns others about what can happen

By Jason Barry
AZFamily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Juliana Mahaffey has a lot of damage to her 2020 Kia Soul. The Phoenix woman was on the freeway the other day when a giant piece of metal debris smashed into her car. "All I remember is looking straight ahead, and all of a sudden there's...

www.azfamily.com

Phoenix, AZfox10phoenix.com

2 critically injured after multi-vehicle crash in South Phoenix

PHOENIX - A total of three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road early Sunday morning, Phoenix fire crews said. First responders arrived at the area at around 2 a.m. on July 11. Officials did not specify exactly how many vehicles were involved, but one person had to be pulled out from their vehicle.
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

DRIVER HURT, COMMERCIAL VEHICLE ROLLS, FREEWAY BLOCKED

The driver was hurt when a commercial vehicle rolled, losing its load and blocking the freeway. A report from Oregon State Police said Friday afternoon at about 5:50 p.m. the vehicle was northbound about a mile north of Riddle on Interstate Five. Witnesses and roadway evidence indicated that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a corner. The report said the tractor and trailer rolled onto its side and came to an uncontrolled rest, blocking the northbound freeway onramp.
Harris County, TXClick2Houston.com

HCSO: Driver killed in crash on Katy Freeway

One driver died Friday in a two-vehicle crash on the Katy Freeway, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. A preliminary investigation determined a driver operating a dark-colored, 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, was traveling westbound in the 22800 block of Katy Freeway. Another driver was operating a white 2014 International Prostar tractor truck, pulling a 2007 Greatdane cargo trailer. The truck driver was stopped on the left shoulder of the westbound lanes at 22800 Katy Freeway with his hazard lights on. The driver in the Chevrolet failed to drive in a single lane and struck the rear of the cargo trailer connected to the truck, according to investigators.
Apple Valley, CAvvng.com

5 Helicopters to land for a crash on 15 freeway

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– A major crash has shut down all lanes of traffic on the southbound 15 freeway Wednesday afternoon. The multi-vehicle crash was reported just before 4 p.m. near Dale Evans and Wild Wash Road. Per CHP logs, one vehicle was pulled over on the right-hand shoulder...
Wickenburg, AZAZFamily

U.S. 93 reopened following deadly crash near Wickenburg

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- U.S. 93 has reopened in both directions near Wickenburg following a deadly crash Saturday morning. The two-vehicle crash caused major delays on Interstate 40 near Kingman as well. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say troopers responded to a deadly crash involving two vehicles...
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Driver in deadly I-10 accident near Tonopah facing charges

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – A driver involved in a deadly wreck on I-10 earlier this month has been arrested just after being released from the hospital. The collision happened Friday July 2 in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Tonopah when two vehicles, a GMC Envoy and a Nissan Altima, were struck by a commercial tractor-trailer.
Arizona StateAZFamily

Man dies after driver strikes cyclists in Arizona race

PHOENIX (AP) -- A cyclist has died after he was struck by an Arizona driver who plowed his pickup truck into a group of people participating in a bike race, authorities said. A 58-year-old man died of his injuries Saturday, Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said Monday. No other information about the victim was immediately released.
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

For second time in a week, Phoenix police rescue child trapped in a hot car

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the second time in a week, Phoenix police officers rescued a child locked in a hot car. Last week, officers responded to a home near Van Buren and 52nd streets, when a frantic mom called 911 for help. The woman had returned home from the grocery store and was preparing to bring in her bags and her 2-year-old son, when she accidently locked herself out of her minivan. Her son was still inside the vehicle.
Chandler, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Plane crashes, burns following takeoff from Chandler airport

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A single-engine plane with four people aboard crashed and caught fire Saturday after taking off from Chandler Municipal Airport in metro Phoenix, officials said. Three people had minor injuries and that a fourth was taken to a hospital for evaluation, fire officials told local media outlets....

