How The Udder Half Lives: Cannes Moved By Cow Biopic

By J?rgen HECKER
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCannes on Friday got deep insights into the lives of bovines with a documentary starring Luma, a photogenic cow. Shot over four years on an English farm, the film by Andrea Arnold -- whose work includes arthouse favourites "Fish Tank" and "Red Road" -- was cut from 200 hours of raw footage showing Luma's predictable routine but also highlights such as calving and sex.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Arnold
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Cows#Udder#English
