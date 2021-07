The Delta variant has spread to almost every state in the United States and health experts are concerned about a potential Covid-19 spike in the fall. The variant which was first detected in India is considered a variant of concern by the CDC and scientists believe variants with that classification can be spread more easily or cause more severe disease. According to the CDC, 1 in every 5 new Covid-19 infections in the U.S. is the Delta variant and more than half of the population is still not fully vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said that in terms of the Delta spread, the United States is about a month or two behind the UK.