You have heard or seen me mention the turnaround story at Wells Fargo (WFC) under President and CEO Charles Scharf often enough. Scharf has been hampered since he took the job in September 2019 by the bank's reputation and by the Fed's imposition of a hard $1.95 trillion asset cap in the wake of the fake accounts scandal, not to mention the onset of a global pandemic. Steadily, Scharf set out to change the culture, and reduce spending. Slowly, it now becomes apparent that, perhaps, there is a light at the end of this bank's long tunnel.