8965 Bellefonte Rd, Henrico, VA 23229

Don’t miss out on this Bellefonte Beauty! Spacious Dutch colonial w/ slate roof nestled in the sought-after Sleepy Hollow area within walking distance of Collegiate school! This charming home has a spacious floorplan with hardwood floors throughout! The first floor features beautiful formal living and dining rooms as well as large family room with gas fireplace, beamed ceiling and custom built-ins. The sunny Florida room has an airy vailed ceiling with ceiling fan and tons of windows and doors to access the back deck – perfect for entertaining! The eat-in kitchen is the heart of the home with a bright breakfast nook as well as stainless appliances and gas cooking. Upstairs, the Primary bedroom has a private bathroom with glass door shower and walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms have great closet space. The finished, walk out basement includes a huge office with built in desk unit – great flex space for a playroom, rec room, etc. Other features include a whole house generator (connected to gas line), attached 2 car garage and irrigation system. The paved driveway provides lots of parking. You will love the mature trees/landscaping in this established and friendly neighborhood!