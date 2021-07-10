Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

8965 Bellefonte Rd, Henrico, VA 23229

Richmond.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t miss out on this Bellefonte Beauty! Spacious Dutch colonial w/ slate roof nestled in the sought-after Sleepy Hollow area within walking distance of Collegiate school! This charming home has a spacious floorplan with hardwood floors throughout! The first floor features beautiful formal living and dining rooms as well as large family room with gas fireplace, beamed ceiling and custom built-ins. The sunny Florida room has an airy vailed ceiling with ceiling fan and tons of windows and doors to access the back deck – perfect for entertaining! The eat-in kitchen is the heart of the home with a bright breakfast nook as well as stainless appliances and gas cooking. Upstairs, the Primary bedroom has a private bathroom with glass door shower and walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms have great closet space. The finished, walk out basement includes a huge office with built in desk unit – great flex space for a playroom, rec room, etc. Other features include a whole house generator (connected to gas line), attached 2 car garage and irrigation system. The paved driveway provides lots of parking. You will love the mature trees/landscaping in this established and friendly neighborhood!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation System#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy