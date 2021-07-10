Cancel
Lakeland, FL

Bigfoot believers to gather at RP Center to discuss reported sightings

By Admin
Posted by 
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 6 days ago
Is Bigfoot more than a myth? True believers are meeting in Lakeland this weekend to share stories they think show the elusive, fabled creature is real. “Florida has the third-largest number of sightings in the country, only behind California and Washington. The bulk of them are over on this side: Polk County, Collier County,” claimed Marty Pippin, the organizer of the inaugural “Great Florida Bigfoot Conference” happening Saturday.

