Final Fantasy fans who tuned into the FFXIV livestream were surprised to hear some brand new details on where Final Fantasy XVI, the next mainline game in the franchise, was in its’ development cycle. Naoki Yoshida, a producer on Final Fantasy 16, has stated that the game’s story is entirely finished, with all events “set in stone.” The english voice overs for the game are also nearly complete. This is great news for anyone excited to get their hands on the next mainline Final Fantasy game, but fans might have to wait a bit longer before any official news or new footage from the game gets released.