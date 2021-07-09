The Gem Collector Launches on PlayStation 4 on July 20

The most awaited moment of the month by all PlayStation Plus subscribers has finally arrived: starting today 6 July it is possible to download three new games for free for the PlayStation home platforms. Let’s find out together which ones! Later today, the Instant Game Collection for subscribers will welcome Call of Duty Black Ops 4 for PS4 (backward compatible with PS5), WWE 2K Battlegrounds for PS4 (backward compatible with PS5), and the all-new PlayStation 5 version of A Plague Tale Innocence (PS4 edition not included), which debuts on the market today. Call of Duty Black Ops 4 launched in 2018 (prior to Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War) marking a revolution for the series, since it lacks a single-player campaign and first introduced the battle royale. WWE 2K Battlegrounds represents a super-deformed interpretation of the sport-show par excellence, wrestling, proud as it is of its exaggerated gameplay and caricatured tones. A Plague Tale Innocence for PS5 instead allows you to experience the adventure of Amica and Hugo in a medieval France brought to its knees by the plague at 4K resolution and 60fps. All three free PlayStation Plus games for July will be available for download until Monday, August 2nd. We would also like to point out that one of the free games of June is still available, namely Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, also destined to remain in the selection until 2 August.