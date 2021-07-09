Cancel
Video Games

The Gem Collector Launches on PlayStation 4 on July 20

By Justin Oneil
thisgengaming.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Treefall Studios has announced that The Gem Collector will be launching on PlayStation 4 on July 20. Players in both North America and Europe will be able to pick the game up on that day for $2.99 USD or equivalent. TreeFall Studios is the same team behind games such as PitterPot, The Perplexing Orb 1 & 2, and the recently released Maze: Pedestal of Trials. You can check out the trailer for The Gem Collector below.

