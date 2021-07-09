Poll: New Jersey Sports Betting Changes Not Supported By Voters
New Jersey sports gamblers wanting to legally bet on Rutgers or Seton Hall may have to continue taking their money across state lines. A November ballot question proposing a change to NJ sports betting law to allow legal wagers on in-state college teams and events does not have a lot of support. A recent poll of registered voters conducted by Fairleigh Dickinson University found just 25% in favor of the constitutional amendment.www.playnj.com
