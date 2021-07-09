Cancel
Presidential Election

Poll: New Jersey Sports Betting Changes Not Supported By Voters

By David Danzis
playnj.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey sports gamblers wanting to legally bet on Rutgers or Seton Hall may have to continue taking their money across state lines. A November ballot question proposing a change to NJ sports betting law to allow legal wagers on in-state college teams and events does not have a lot of support. A recent poll of registered voters conducted by Fairleigh Dickinson University found just 25% in favor of the constitutional amendment.

