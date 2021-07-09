Gough leads by 2 at Palmetto heading into final round

John Gough doesn't have much experience at Palmetto Golf Club, having made the trip for the first time to compete in this week's Palmetto Amateur.

Though he lacks it, he's taken what little experience he does have and put it to good use. A front-nine 39 followed by a back-nine 29 in Wednesday's opening round taught him a couple of things - where he can and can't miss around the greens, and that he can stumble on the front side and still get those shots back and then some on the inward nine.

He did it again Friday, and the 36-hole co-leader is now the solo 54-hole leader heading into Saturday's final round.

Gough overcame an early bogey-double bogey stretch on the fourth and fifth holes and recovered to shoot 70, which leaves him at 6 under and with a two-shot lead over the University of South Carolina's Jason Quinlan.

"It definitely tested me today," said Gough, an Englishman who wrapped up his fifth season at UNC Charlotte by earning first-team all-Conference USA honors. "It's just kind of you have to stick to your game plan. I didn't start off great today. I knew that there were gonna be scores out there. I knew the conditions were tough, so there were gonna be some big ones, as well. I didn't quite think the scores would be as high as they were. It was just a grind."

He rebounded from those early dropped shots with birdies on 7 and 9 - he's played the par 3s in a field-best 4 under this week - then birdied both par 5s on the back and the par-3 16th to get it back to even par for the day.

Gough held a two-shot lead walking off the 15th green and back into the clubhouse for a 41-minute delay due to lightning in the area.

His lead quickly swelled to four after returning to the course, as Quinlan bogeyed 16 after Gough rolled in his birdie putt.

Then, just as quickly, it was back down to two. Quinlan stuffed an approach on 17 and drained his short birdie putt - letting out a "finally" when the ball dropped into the cup - while Gough bogeyed after his approach went long off the back of the green.

Gough had a chance at returning the favor on 18 after leaving himself a short look at birdie, but that slid past the hole for a disappointing par.

"It's done now. There's nothing I can do about it. It's just fueling the fire for tomorrow," said Gough, who despite the late misses has played his last 45 holes in 11 under. "You're gonna have dropped shots out here. It's a shame it came on the 17th hole, and then missing the short putt on the last felt like a dropped shot. It's just fueling the fire for tomorrow. I'm ready to go. It's not even close to being done yet, so there's a lot of golf to be played. All I can do is just golf my ball and hope for the best tomorrow."

Quinlan, who just completed his freshman season in Columbia, turned in a tidy, mostly uneventful scorecard Friday, and his 71 leaves him well within reach.

He was pleased to make the turn 1 over for the day and kept hitting solid approaches all day - he just couldn't get a putt to drop until 17.

"I was striping it all day, but anything, like, 6-footers, 8-footers slightly above the hole, you're just touching the ball and it gets away from you," he said. "It was hard to make anything out there, but I was pleased to avoid any big numbers the whole day. It was fun."

He'll look to be the latest in a long line of Gamecocks who have won titles at Palmetto, whether in this event, the Palmetto Intercollegiate or USC commits/signees who have won the Southern Cross.

Conditions should be more favorable after another windy day Friday - Gough said it was even windier than Thursday, and the field's scoring average was 73.33.

Joining Gough and Quinlan in the final grouping is Duke's Jimmy Zheng (71), who's four back at 2 under. Zheng has actually made more birdies (16) than anyone in the field, but he hasn't been able to avoid the bogeys - he made four of them and a double on the front nine Friday, and it took a back-nine 32 just to get into the clubhouse at 1 over for the day.

The University of South Florida's Sam Nicholson (69), East Carolina's Tim Bunten (71) and Tennessee's Jake Hall (75) are all five back of the lead and will make up the penultimate grouping.

Hall started the day tied for the lead but quickly unraveled. He played holes 2 through 5 in 7 over and only got two of those shots back on the back nine.

Brian Quackenbush (75) was the only Aiken golfer to make the cut, and he'll start the final round eight shots off the lead. Peter Marra (78) and Cameron Biddle (85) both missed the cut.