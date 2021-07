It's no secret that expectations will be high on Max Duggan this fall in Fort Worth as he enters his third season as TCU's starting quarterback. And if there's any star signal-caller in the game that Duggan can take a little inspiration from as the Horned Frogs' offense looks to take a step forward, it may very well be the one that the former 4-star prospect from Council Bluffs, Iowa, grew up rooting for on Sundays.