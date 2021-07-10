Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Western Cherry by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Cherry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CHERRY COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Merriman, or 17 miles east of Gordon, moving east at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Merriman and Irwin. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for north central Nebraska.

alerts.weather.gov

