Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK...SOUTHERN HENDERSON...SOUTHERN WARREN NORTHERN MCDONOUGH...SOUTH CENTRAL DES MOINES AND NORTHEASTERN LEE COUNTIES At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Terre Haute, or 10 miles southeast of Burlington, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burlington, Macomb, West Burlington, La Harpe, Roseville, Stronghurst, Blandinsville, Good Hope, Carman, Terre Haute, Bardolph, Raritan, Sciota, Gulf Port, Western Illinois University, Little Swan Lake, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, Disco, Walnut Grove and Lomax. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Nws#Extreme Weather#Terre Haute
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Biden, Merkel work to renew U.S.-German ties after tensions under Trump

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden welcomed outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Thursday to discuss disagreements over Russia and China as the two leaders seek to strengthen a relationship that suffered under former President Donald Trump. The United States and Germany are key...
Posted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Posted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy