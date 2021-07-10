Cancel
Pasadena, MD

Bail Denied For Baltimore City Police Officer; Defense Attorney Expects Autopsy To Rule Out Homicide In Stepson Death

Report Annapolis
 5 days ago

Bail has been denied for the Baltimore City Police Officer who was taken into custody after his 15 year old step-son was found dead inside his home near Pasadena.


Eric Glenn Banks, Jr., 34 was recently charged for the alleged events leading up to his arrest. He was booked at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis. A District Court Judge denied Banks' request to be released on bail and ordered that he remain held at the detention center.

In a statement to Report Annapolis News, prominent Defense Lawyer Warren Brown, who represents Banks, says he does not expect the results of the child's autopsy to indicate homicide as the cause of death. Attorney Brown says his client is currently being housed in the protective custody unit of the jail, and is under continuous observation for suicide precautions.

On July 6, 2021 at approximately 4:56 p.m., police found the body of 15-year old Dasan Jones, who was affectionately called "DJ" by close friends and family, at a residence on the 1400 block of Stoney Point in Rivera Beach, just outside of Pasadena. Officers immediately began rendering aid until relieved by fire department personnel, but were unsuccessful.


Banks was reportedly present at the scene, became combative and tried to disarm one of the responding officers. That officer requested assistance, several additional officers responded and were able to help take Banks into custody safely.



The child's remains were eventually transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be completed in order to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

As a result of Banks' actions toward the responding officer, an arrest warrant was obtained charging him with First and Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Disarm a Law Officer, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, and Fail to Obey a Lawful order.


Public records indicate Banks, who has not been charged specifically for the death of his step-son, was hired as a patrol officer by the Baltimore City Police Department in April of 2018. Baltimore Police issued a statement saying department officials are aware of the ongoing investigation involving Banks. "The officer’s police powers were previously suspended, and will remain suspended while this current case is investigated by Anne Arundel County Police Department," the statement said.

A fundraiser setup in support of Dasan's has raised more than $7,400 as of 8:30pm on Friday, July 9. To donate or to learn more about the fundraiser, go to:


Fundraiser to Benefit the Family of Dasan Jones

A source who knew the child spoke to Report Annapolis on the condition of anonymity. "Dasan was a smart child with a bright future," the source said. "He deserved so much better."


The news about Dasan's death spread quickly among his peers. He was reportedly very well known within the student body at Glen Burnie High School where he was enrolled in the school's magnet program.

