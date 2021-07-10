Cancel
Navajo County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Navajo by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 531 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Linden, or 7 miles northwest of Show Low, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clay Springs, Pinedale, Linden and Lewis Canyon Group Campground. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

