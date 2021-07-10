Severe Weather Statement issued for Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Weston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAMPBELL AND WEST CENTRAL WESTON COUNTIES At 631 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northeast of Savageton, or 16 miles south of Gillette, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Campbell and west central Weston Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH