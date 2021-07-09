Cancel
Biden taps L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti as next U.S. ambassador to India

By Nancy Dillon
NY Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — President Biden said Friday he plans to nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the next U.S. ambassador to India. Garcetti, 50, has led California’s largest city since 2013, piloting it through an intense era of real estate development, growing homelessness and climate crises, a teachers’ strike, a successful bid for the 2028 Summer Olympics and highly divisive stay-at-home orders during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

