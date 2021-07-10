Cancel
2021 John Deere Classic scores: Luke List takes solo lead after Round 2 at TPC Deere Run

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) -- Luke List has a happy and healthy home life with his newborn son, and he felt pretty good about his golf game Friday in the John Deere Classic. List ran off seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch in the middle of his round, his only par on a 12-foot birdie chance on the 15th hole, and posted an 8-under 63. That gave him a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz going into the weekend at the TPC Deere Run.

Golfcbslocal.com

John Deere Classic Preview: TPC Deere Run ‘A Course That Lends Itself To A Lot Of Birdies,’ Says CBS Sports’ Andrew Catalon

(CBS Chicago) — The PGA Tour skipped the John Deere Classic last summer due to COVID. The event returns to TPC Deere Run this week for its 50th anniversary, with the Open Championship on the horizon. While many players will play in both, someone could secure a potentially career-changing invite with a win this week. One player who isn’t qualified for the season’s last major, but finishes in the top five at the John Deere, will be able to make the trip across the pond.

