Los Angeles, CA

Joe Biden’s choice for Ambassador to India is Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Biden’s choice for Ambassador to India is Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. The White House announced Friday that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is President Joe Biden’s candidate for ambassador to India. Garcetti was a co-chair of Biden’s national campaign and a member of the team that screened his...

washingtonnewsday.com

