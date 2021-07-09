Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Girres poised to keep success going as new LeBlond athletic director

By Jacob Lang News-Press NOW
Posted by 
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 8 days ago

Mitch Girres said he never really saw himself as an athletic director.

But when the opportunity presented itself, he jumped at it.

“It’s right up my alley,” Girres said. “I care about our student athletes and our families here, and I wanna help them as best I can to try to achieve their goals.”

Girres was announced as the new athletic director at Bishop LeBlond on Thursday.

He has served as the boys basketball coach at LeBlond since 2016 and as the boys and girls golf coach for one season. He led the boys golf team to its third-straight state championship this spring.

Girres takes over for Michael Evans, who stepped down last week after five years in the position.

“I wanted to be a part of that, continuing on the success that (Evans) had going here the last five years,” Girres said, “so I threw my name in the hat, and I was fortunate enough that (LeBlond principal Kimberly Huss) and the administration believed in me and offered me the job.”

Huss officially assumed duties as principal at LeBlond on July 1. She said that presented a challenge in finding a replacement for Evans, but she’s confident in the decision for Girres to take over.

“He is extremely passionate about helping the students of Bishop LeBlond grow to their fullest potential,” Huss said. “He has a demonstrated record of success in coaching, and I think that he will be able to give good guidance to our coaches at Bishop LeBlond.”

Staying on as LeBlond’s boys basketball and boys golf coach, Girres said he will have a lot of duties to juggle going forward. But he says he’s used to staying busy, after serving as the middle school athletic director in the past.

“It’s not gonna be a whole lot different this year,” Girres said. “It’s just time management, being organized and hopefully being able to commit enough time to all those different things to excel at.”

After a successful school year for LeBlond athletics, Girres steps in looking to keep it going. Huss said she has confidence that Girres will be able to do so.

“I think that Mitch is coming into a great time frame,” Huss said. “Our programs are going to continue doing what they have been doing and reaching for success, and I think Mitch will be able to work with those coaches effectively to make that happen.”

Looking into the future, Huss said Girres is the perfect leader to continue to push LeBlond athletics toward success

“We’re excited for the future,” Huss said. “We know that Mitch wants the best for each one of our student athletes, and he will continue to work hard to make sure that that happens.”

As he steps into the first school year in his new role, Girres said he’s going to take things as they come and lean on his strong group of coaches to continue success in LeBlond athletics.

“Right now, we have a fantastic group of hard-working, dedicated people that are spending a lot of time with our student athletes,” Girres said. “As long as I keep them around and they keep doing the things they’re doing, I think we’ll be ok.”

1:46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EciVZ_0asbUZQ700
  • Updated Jul 9, 2021

0:55

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrQDt_0asbUZQ700
  • Updated Jul 9, 2021

1:53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jy7qf_0asbUZQ700

Comments / 0

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
327
Followers
85
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Boys Basketball#Golf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

New Bishop LeBlond principal offers eagle's eye view

Under new leadership, Bishop LeBlond High School aims to grow and consolidate in one moment as, in the wake of a crisis and a time of great change, members of the broader community of Catholic educators advance together. Kimberly Huss became principal earlier this month, succeeding Ann Lachowitzer, who won’t...
Ada, OKThe Ada News

Christie Jennings accepts role as Ada's new athletic director

Just weeks after Bryan Harwell stepped aside as Ada City Schools Athletic Director, his right-hand women accepted the role. Ada girls basketball head coach Christie Jennings was named the new ACS Athletic director after spending the last three years as Harwell’s assistant. She expects it to be a smooth transition.
Colorado StateThe Tribune

Northern Colorado athletics introduces new sports performance director

University of Northern Colorado Athletics announced Friday the hiring of a former Denver Broncos assistant strength and conditioning coach as its next director of sports performance. Tyler Hill joins the UNC staff to direct staff and student-athletes in all areas of sports performance training, namely individual exercise, injury prevention, weight...
College Sportslssu.edu

Lake Superior State University Names Veteran Collegiate Athletics Executive and Michigander David L. Diles Its New Athletic Director

Lake Superior State University has selected veteran collegiate athletics executive and Michigan native David L. Diles as its new director of athletics after conducting a national search. He succeeds Dr. David Paitson, who earlier resigned after four years to accept an assistant professor of sport management position at University of Indianapolis. Diles begins at LSSU on Aug. 2, 2021, and will oversee 11 Div. II teams in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and a Div. I men’s hockey team in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.
Gainesville, GAPosted by
The Times

State of the Program: Gainesville High athletics director eager to usher in new facilities as it looks to compete in Class 7A

Gainesville High athletics director Adam Lindsey is planning for the best. The Red Elephants already play in the toughest region in the state’s largest classification. So the man in charge of the Red Elephants’ sports programs, with the stamp of approval from the city school system and funding from taxpayers, will be ushering in one of the largest and most attention-grabbing athletic facilities of any school in the state.
Jefferson City, MOabc17news.com

Lincoln officially introduces new athletic director

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Lincoln University officially introduced Kevin Wilson as its new athletic director on Monday afternoon. Wilson started his new role as the vice president of advancement, athletics and campus recreation on July 1. He said he's excited to be a part of the LU community. "Honestly, it's...
Riviera, TXkingsvillerecord.com

Riviera ISD welcomes new athletic director

Riviera ISD welcomes new Athletic Director, Joe Barron. Barron graduated from Texas A&M University - Kingsville with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Sciences and a Masters in Educational Leadership. Barron is a former Graduate Assistant & Position Football Coach with the TAMUK Javelinas Football program where he coached for...
Nebraska StateReporter

Nebraska names all-time Husker great Trev Alberts as new athletic director

Trev Alberts, the athletic director at Nebraska-Omaha, is set to take over the same position at Nebraska, the school announced Wednesday. “It is such a tremendous honor to have this opportunity to lead Husker Athletics," the all-time Nebraska football great said in a prepared statement. "UNL has incredibly talented coaches and student-athletes, and a fan base like no other program in the country. The future of Big Red is bright. I can’t wait to join the Husker Athletics team and get going.”
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Tyler Booker Makes College Decision

IMG Academy product Tyler Booker is the fifth-ranked tackle in the 2022 class as a four-star, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the most highly-touted prospects in the country. Booker made all five of his visits in June as he saw Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State and...
Kansas City, MOnewspressnow.com

LeBlond announces new administrators

Bishop LeBlond High School has named two administrators to join Principal Kimberly Huss, who began her new role on July 1. Huss had served as LeBlond’s assistant principal since 2016, and that role now will be filled by David Lamble. Lamble had worked at Kansas City’s St. Pius X High School as a teacher and coach during the past nine years.
La Salle, MIMacomb Daily

Marian hires Mike Watson as new athletic director

Birmingham Marian has found the person to take on the mantle of David Feldman. The school has hired Mike Watson as its new athletic director, stepping into the role held by Feldman until he passed away this past January due to complications from COVID. “It’s kind of bittersweet in many...
Davidson, NClakenormanpublications.com

Davidson Day names new athletic director

DAVIDSON – Davidson Day has a new athletic director following the successful tenure of Ron Johnson as administrator and coach. Chris Turner has taken over the Patriots program, effective July 6, after serving in many roles at Forsyth Country Day, but most recently as assistant principal at Bethany Community School in Summerfield, north of Greensboro. He was director of Alumni Relations at Forsyth Country Day and served as the school’s athletic director from 2011 to 2018.
Politicstomahawkleader.com

Parsons hired School District of Tomahawk’s new Athletic, Recreation, Pool Director

TOMAHAWK – The School District of Tomahawk recently hired Scott Parsons as its new Athletic, Recreation, and Pool Director. Parsons fills newly-combined roles previously held by Garth Gerstenberger and Marion Kohl, who had worked with the district as Athletic Director and Pool Director, respectively. He will also have recreation duties to assist with scheduling community use of district facilities.
Lincoln, NEfoxnebraska.com

Trev Alberts selected as new Cornhusker's athletic director

LINCOLN, Neb. — Its an announcement that Husker nation was anxiously awaiting and is finally here. Trev Alberts, former University of Nebraska Cornhusker's lineman and University of Nebraska-Omaha AD will be taking over the department as its new athletic director as he looks to take the cornhuskers into the future of college athletics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy