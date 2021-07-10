Luke List goes on a birdie binge for 63 to lead John Deere

Forecasting the British Open winner is no fun. The tournament is played on a rotation of links courses that few golfers know well, particularly American golfers. The weather is usually an issue, though it can vary so much that those playing the front nine can experience entirely different conditions than those on the back nine at the same time. Tournament history can be important, unless it’s not: Of the last 11 winners, seven missed the cut in their previous British Open and none finished better than a tie for 30th the previous year.