Indy Bowl dinner return symbolizes important step for organization

Six-figure launches in the online space aren't unusual, but what about having a six-figure launch completely organically, and better still, without even having a sales page?. We work with online business owners, and something the majority of them have in common is that they’re put off by launches because they feel frustrated by the long to-do list. We used to feel the same; we would opt not to do group programs or anything that had an open and close feature because we felt so out of alignment with the whole idea of a launch. It felt draining before we even began.