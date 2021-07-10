Luke List goes on a birdie binge for 63 to lead John Deere

With the U.S. Open now in the rearview mirror, the sprint to the 2021 Open Championship is underway, as the last major of the year will tee off Thursday, July 15. Traveling across the pond to Royal St George's Golf Club in England is a trip many golfers are looking forward to after last year's Open Championship was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Open Championship 2021 will be the 149th edition of the tournament and the 51st to take place on English soil.