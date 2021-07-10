Cancel
Silvis, IL

Luke List goes on a birdie binge for 63 to lead John Deere

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Luke List has a happy and healthy home life with his newborn son, and he felt pretty good about his golf game Friday in the John Deere Classic. List ran off seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch in the middle of his round, his only par on a 12-foot birdie chance on the 15th hole, and posted an 8-under 63. That gave him a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz going into the weekend at the TPC Deere Run.

