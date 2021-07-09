Concrete repair work scheduled for Taft Hill and Drake intersection beginning July 12

Darren Moritz, Street Maintenance Program Manager, 970-556-1495, DMoritz@fcgov.com

The City of Fort Collins Streets Department will begin a concrete repair project on the intersection of Taft Hill Road and Drake Road beginning Monday, July 12, weather permitting.

Lane closures will be in effect during construction and drivers should be aware of changing traffic patterns. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

Work is expected to last 4 to 6 days, weather permitting. This concrete repair is part of the Streets Maintenance Program.

Work Zone Information

Typical working hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., however work may occur outside these times or on the weekends to expedite the project. Alternate routes are suggested to avoid the construction zones.

For more information about the Street Maintenance Program, please visit fcgov.com/smp or call the Streets Department at 970-221-6615.