Fall 2021 FBI Citizens Academy Returns to In-Person Classes at FBI Sacramento Field Office Headquarters
SACRAMENTO – Are you a leader in your community and have wondered if television and movies accurately portray the investigations the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducts? Are you curious about how the FBI works with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners while fulfilling its own mission? If so, the FBI Sacramento Field Office’s Citizens Academy offers a unique experience for civil, business, and religious community leaders residing or working within the greater Sacramento region.www.ledger.news
