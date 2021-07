If you haven’t seen yet, a bunch of us here at THW participated in a mock expansion draft over the past few weeks, acting as general managers of each team and making our protection lists. I was tasked with doing my best Brad Treliving impression and creating the list for the Flames to be submitted to the Seattle Kraken. In our mock draft, I went with the 7-3-1 structure as opposed to the 4-4-1 format, as it would leave too many key forwards exposed.