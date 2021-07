Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? We know that there was a hiatus this past week — is that going to continue now?. Luckily, this is where we come bearing some great news! There will be a new installment of the series airing tonight on the network, and you better believe there’s going to be a lot of drama throughout. Emmett and Tiff’s relationship will be explored in new ways and beyond just that, Kevin’s going to take a very-important trip. There’s a lot going on here, and the whole objective is to send a wide array of emotions straight into your brain. We’re also in the latter part of the season now, and we tend to think that this makes every moment all the more significant.