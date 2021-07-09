Ring In National Ice Cream Month with New and Classic Crystal Creamery Ice Cream Flavors
California’s oldest dairy commemorating 120th anniversary with new celebratory flavor; launching exciting Ice Cream Month promotions. MODESTO, CA (July 8, 2021) – This July, America’s favorite dessert takes center stage during National Ice Cream Month, and Crystal Creamery has plenty of delicious flavors to help you celebrate. The newest addition to the ice cream lineup, Birthday Cake, boasts a cake batter ice cream base with cake pieces and rainbow sprinkles throughout – a tribute to Crystal Creamery’s 120th year in business. All of Crystal Creamery’s ice cream flavors are made with only the simplest ingredients like cream, sugar and milk sourced from local family farms.www.ledger.news
