Steven M. Sipple: Pondering a level of grace for Hoiberg as well as some football questions

We know one way to help spice up the rest of the summer. You came through once again with superb questions, so let's get this rolling. Why do you constantly try to equate Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg? Take out the COVID year — Frost had two full years to show progress. He regressed. Hoiberg had one year. Not to mention, Frost came in shooting his mouth off about the Big Ten adjusting to them. Hoiberg did nothing of the sort. He just went to work. End of the day, it’s not the same and yet you get worked up when Hoiberg is rightly treated with more grace than Frost. — Jeff W.