Jeep has also thrown a lot more safety tech at its compact crossover. Making its debut at this year's Chicago Auto Show is the 2022 Jeep Compass, a mid-cycle refresh for Jeep's compact crossover and rival to the Ford Bronco Sport. First things first, non-Trailhawk versions of the revised Compass now sport a wide and frowny grille area that's vaguely SRT-esque while the Trailhawk now wears black and red decals on its hood and a new front skidplate. Wheels have been redesigned across the range and measure up to 19 inches in diameter. While the exterior changes are relatively mild, Jeep has made some big changes on the inside.