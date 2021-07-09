Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fiddletown, CA

Bobby Gene Summers (Bob)

ledger.news
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Gene Summers (Bob). He was born July 8, 1964. He passed away June 9, 2021. He was 56. He was a true cowboy and love working with cows and horses where he was a “special gentle handler”. He was multitalented and learn many trades throughout his life, one of his favorites being working in the woods as a timberman. He also was a true mountain man and a clamper. Much to anyone’s surprise, Bob worked the “Cowboy Campfire Camp” every summer. He was an assistant cook and made the best cowboy coffee ever! Another talent Bob possess was that being a diesel mechanic. Now! If you know anything about the Amador County Fair, then you know that Bob’s cookies won several blue ribbons. He was quite the Baker. There was no secret to Bob’s cookies as he shared his secret recipe with everyone.

www.ledger.news

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Fiddletown, CA
Local
California Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Summers#Horse#Cowboy#Campfire#The Amador County Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
NBC News

3 fully vaccinated Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C., test positive for Covid

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas House delegation in Washington, D.C., tested positive for Covid-19, the state's House Democratic Caucus said Saturday. The first positive test result came Friday night, when a member informed the caucus they had the coronavirus. "Caucus Members and staff took a rapid test, all...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic “Just a Friend,” has died. He was 57. Markie’s representative, Jenni Izumi, said the rapper-DJ died peacefully Friday evening with his wife by his side. The cause of death has not been released.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy