Bobby Gene Summers (Bob). He was born July 8, 1964. He passed away June 9, 2021. He was 56. He was a true cowboy and love working with cows and horses where he was a “special gentle handler”. He was multitalented and learn many trades throughout his life, one of his favorites being working in the woods as a timberman. He also was a true mountain man and a clamper. Much to anyone’s surprise, Bob worked the “Cowboy Campfire Camp” every summer. He was an assistant cook and made the best cowboy coffee ever! Another talent Bob possess was that being a diesel mechanic. Now! If you know anything about the Amador County Fair, then you know that Bob’s cookies won several blue ribbons. He was quite the Baker. There was no secret to Bob’s cookies as he shared his secret recipe with everyone.