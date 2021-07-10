Cancel
Lake Charles, LA

Teens help senior citizens with their technological needs

By Andrea Robinson
KPLC TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As part of United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s “Summer of Service,” teen volunteers hosted a “tech-day” at the Lake Charles Senior Center. Technology can cause a lot of headaches from time to time, but some teens in the area are helping relieve some of that headache in the community. Volunteers spent the day helping senior citizens with their technological needs since it can often favor the young and cause problems for some seniors.

