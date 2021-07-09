Cancel
Amador County, CA

Herbicide Alternatives Panel: ACCG-hosted virtual panel and discussion, July 21st

By Via Press Release
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Amador-Calaveras Consensus Group (ACCG) will be hosting a 90-min virtual panel on the topic of alternatives to herbicide use in forest management practices, during the Wednesday, July 21st general meeting starting at 9 am. This panel will focus on defining and discussing alternatives to herbicide treatments, including grazing, Rx fire, and other methods. The panel discussion will also touch on conditions where alternatives would apply, limitations to their use, and how and if project activities can be adjusted to avoid the proposed use of herbicides. There will be three guests participating on the panel, including Dr. Robert York (UC Berkeley/UC Cooperative Extension), Dan Macon (UC Cooperative Extension), and Sean Kriletich (Producer/Owner of Paloma Pollinators, Agricultural Consultant). More information about the panel can be found on the ACCG website (https://acconsensus.org/2021/07/01/herbicide-alternatives-panel-accg-hosted-virtual-panel-and-discussion-july-21st-general-meeting/) or contact the ACCG Administrator (meganl.chips@gmail.com) for meeting details.

