NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given, that at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Rush Township Building located at 150 Richard Street, Philipsburg, PA 16866, the Rush Township Zoning Hearing Board will conduct a public hearing on an appeal of a Zoning Officer notice of a violation of the Rush Township Zoning Ordinances, issued on April 28, 2021. The appeal involves an alleged violation of § 9-2 of the Rush Township Zoning Ordinances due to a failure to obtain a permit prior to erection, extension, or alteration of a structure prior to the use or change in use of a structure or land. The appeal was filed by Frederick T. Grauch t/d/b/a Grauch Enterprises ("Appellant") as the owner of the property in question. The location of the property in question is 1878 Port Matilda Highway, Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, having the Centre County Tax Parcel No. 05-009-, 041A,0000-(the "Subject Property"). Appellant contends that the Subject Property is addressed by § 6-1 of the Rush Township Zoning Ordinance (relating to "Nonconforming Uses and Structures") and that the Subject Property has been lawfully used as an outdoor shooting range, prior to the Township's adoption of its Zoning Ordinance and therefore constitutes a pre-existing nonconforming use, such that no violation has occurred. The Public is invited to attend.