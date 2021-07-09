Cancel
Leneal Frazier’s Family Fights For Answers, Accountability After Fatal Crash With Police Officer

By Charise Frazier
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 7 days ago
The family of Leneal Frazier and their attorney Jeff Storms held a news conference on Friday to discuss the loss of their loved one as well as call for due process in Frazier's death after he was killed earlier this week when a Minneapolis police vehicle stuck his car while pursuing another vehicle in a high-speed chase.

Crump to represent family of man killed in crash with Minneapolis police officer

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The family of a man killed in a Minneapolis police pursuit of a carjacking suspect has retained civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump. Forty-year-old Leneal Lamont Frazier of St. Paul died of multiple blunt force injuries in a crash with a Minneapolis police S-U-V Tuesday. Crump is the attorney who represents the George Floyd and Daunte Wright families. In a statement, Crump says the Frazier family and the Minneapolis community are "mourning the loss of yet another Black life because of the irresponsible actions and failings of the Minneapolis Police Department." Frazier was the uncle of the 17-year-old girl who recorded the police killing of Floyd.

