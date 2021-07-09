White Supremacist Who Confessed To Brutally Beating Black Teen With Bike Lock Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison

Earlier this year, Miya Ponsetto earned herself the nickname “Soho Karen,” after a video showed her attacking a Black teenager, throwing him to the ground, and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone. While I, too, was hoping to never hear from this woman — who has referred to herself as a “22-year-old girl” — ever again, I have a bit of satisfying news: Ponsetto has been charged with a hate crime for the alleged physical assault and false accusation.