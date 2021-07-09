White Supremacist Who Confessed To Brutally Beating Black Teen With Bike Lock Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Lee Maout, a 43-year-old suspected white supremacist who confessed to brutally striking a Black teen in the mouth with a bicycle lock, was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release on Thursday for the vile hate crime according to a release from the Department of Justice.wzakcleveland.com
Comments / 8