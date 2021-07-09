Cancel
Creators
White Supremacist Who Confessed To Brutally Beating Black Teen With Bike Lock Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison

By Charise Frazier
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lee Maout, a 43-year-old suspected white supremacist who confessed to brutally striking a Black teen in the mouth with a bicycle lock, was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release on Thursday for the vile hate crime according to a release from the Department of Justice.

93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

Michigan State
Public Safety
Society
U.S. Department of Justice
Public Safetythecut.com

Look Who’s Being Charged With a Hate Crime

Earlier this year, Miya Ponsetto earned herself the nickname “Soho Karen,” after a video showed her attacking a Black teenager, throwing him to the ground, and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone. While I, too, was hoping to never hear from this woman — who has referred to herself as a “22-year-old girl” — ever again, I have a bit of satisfying news: Ponsetto has been charged with a hate crime for the alleged physical assault and false accusation.
CrimeOnline

‘Black lives don’t matter’: Beachgoer smashes Black teen’s teeth with bike lock in hate-fueled attack

A Michigan man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for assaulting a Black 18-year-old last year in a hate-fueled attack. The incident involving Lee Mouat, 43, and the victim occurred in June 2020 at Sterling State Park in Monroe. Witnesses said Mouat confronted a group of Black teens, including the victim, for listening to music at the beach, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Black Enterprise

White Man Faces Life In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Stabbing A Man ‘Because He Was Black’

A man’s racist ways and views have landed him in jail with the possibility of staying there for the remainder of his life. The Department of Justice for the District of Oregon has announced that a white Colorado man has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime for stabbing a Black man from Ontario, Oregon. He did so while the man was sitting in a fast-food restaurant.
Black Enterprise

Black Man Demands Action Against White 911 Caller Who Falsely Accused Him of A Crime

A Black man in Oklahoma is demanding action against the White people who called 911 on him and falsely accused him of committing a crime. Steven Bomar was held at gunpoint on June 15, handcuffed, and placed in the back of a police car at a local gas station. Body camera footage shows officers aggressively approaching Bomar while he pumps gas into his car, according to KOCO 5.
Michigan StateNBC News

White man gets 5 years in prison for attack on Black teen at Michigan park

DETROIT — A white man has been sentenced to five years in prison for attacking a Black teenager with a bike lock because of his race at a southeastern Michigan park. A judge in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Thursday also ordered Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport, to serve three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in March to a federal hate crime in the June 6, 2020, attack on 18-year-old Devin Freelon Jr.
Newsweek

White Police Supervisor Allegedly Pressured Minority Cops to 'Take People's Freedom'

A white police supervisor allegedly pressured subordinate officers of color to take people's freedom in order to meet arrest quotas, new court documents say. New documents obtained by New York Daily News are part of a long-running suit launched by four minority cops, who claim they faced retaliation for not arresting enough people of color as part of the department's unreported arrest quota system.
Black Enterprise

White Man Sent to Jail For Tormenting His Black Neighbor, Burning Cross On His Lawn

A white man in Indianapolis was sentenced to 46 months in prison after he admitted to harassing his Black neighbor. Shepherd Hoehn, 51, was sentenced on Friday for making racially-charged threats to intimidate and interfere with his neighbor, WRTV reports. U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson issued out the federal prison sentence for violating the criminal provision of the Fair Housing Act and unlawfully possessing firearms.
Daily Dot

Video: White man allegedly beats Black teen with belt for using profanity

A white man wielding a belt was captured on security footage charging at and pushing a Black teen in Georgia. He allegedly beat the teen with the belt, according to 11Alive. Twenty-nine-year-old Matt Martel allegedly attacked the 15-year-old over his use of profanity, according to an interview with police. The entire incident was captured on security footage.
Bucks County, PAsauconsource.com

Hunter Who Shot Teen at Lake Nockamixon Receives Prison Sentence

Although it may be cold comfort to his victim’s family and friends, law enforcement officials expressed a degree of satisfaction with the guilty plea and sentencing Wednesday of a hunter whose recklessness resulted in the death of 18-year-old Jason Kutt at Nockamixon State Park last fall. Kutt was sitting by...
Public SafetyHerald Democrat

Eastern District takes on white supremacist prison gang

Three individuals connected to the Aryan Circle prison gang have pleaded guilty to federal violations. Anthony Levi Cochran, 39, of Bullard, pleaded guilty today to charges related to an October 2016 violent assault in the Eastern District of Texas. Specifically, he admitted to assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering, as well as conspiracy to sell firearms to a convicted felon. Cochran committed the assault as part of his membership in the AC.
The Independent

Three people charged over assault of Black Lives Matter activist in California

A member of a notorious right-wing militia group is among three people in California charged with assaulting a Black Lives Matter activist while he was at work, according to local authorities.Carlos Zapata, 42, his associate Elizabeth Bailey, 40, and her boyfriend Christopher Meagher, 45, are charged with misdemeanour battery and disturbing the peace for their alleged assault on Nathan ‘Blaze” Pinkey, an aspiring comedian and Black Lives Matter activist in the town of Redding while he was at work at a bar.The charges allege that on 4 May Mr Zapata threw a drink on Mr Pinkey, prompting a heated...

