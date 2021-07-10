Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Fashion Finalists Head to Olympic Park as ROOLEE Announces Top 12 Candidates for Ultimate CFO Job

MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

LOGAN, Utah (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Entering the third and final round of their search for a CFO (“Chief Fashion Officer”) via TikTok, Utah-based women’s fashion brand ROOLEE has announced their top 12 candidates. The Top 12 were selected from hundreds of candidates worldwide who submitted TikTok video “applications” for the role of CFO, a paid 6-month position creating TikTok content for ROOLEE that also comes with a host of perks, including a trip for two anywhere in the world and their own branded fashion line. The Top 12 will be flown to Salt Lake City on July 15, 16 & 17 for a final round of interviews by ROOLEE’s selection committee. They'll spend several fun-filled days creating TikToks at some of Salt Lake City’s most popular attractions including the Utah Olympic Park, where they'll enjoy Alpine Slides, Extreme Tubing, Freestyle Zip, Airbag Jumps, and more.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Merchandising#Fashion Blogger#Olympic Park#World#Prweb#Cfo#Tiktok#Alpine Slides#Jeanetteandmiaduo#Md#Emauvorney#Laurenvirginiaco#Clairaspackman#Justahandmaiden#Shaehemmert Logan#Lindsaybrookthomas#Byu Abigail Greer#Abigreer#Brigham Young University#Byu Idaho
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Jobs
Related
JobsPosted by
TheStreet

Murphy-Goode Winery Announces 17 Finalists For "A Really Goode Job"

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Murphy-Goode , the Sonoma County winery that launched " A Really Goode Job " nationwide job search in March 2021, is pleased to announce that 17 finalists have been selectedto continue their quest for their dream jobs in the wine industry. As announced in June 2021, Murphy-Goode will select not one, but two, candidates to earn $10,000 salary per month, live rent-free in Healdsburg for one year, and receive a year's supply of Murphy-Goode wine.
Lamar, COtheprowersjournal.com

City of Lamar Announces City Administrator Finalists

LAMAR, CO (July 12, 2021) – The City of Lamar has narrowed the search for the next City Administrator to five highly qualified candidates. The city received 17 applications from candidates in California, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Mayor Kirk Crespin and the members of...
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Chandler announces 4 finalists for city manager

Chandler announced four city manager finalists who residents will have a chance to hear from in person in mid-July. The finalists include a mix of former Phoenix-area city executives, the city’s interim city manager and candidates from out of state. They are:. Milton Dohoney Jr., who has 36 years of...
Texas StatePosted by
CW33

LIST: Texans competing in the Olympics

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Tokyo Olympics are a little more than a week away, and dozens of athletes from Texas will compete in the summer games. Learn about who to watch from your area below. Central Texas. Austin. Valarie Allman will compete in the Women’s Discus for Team USA. Allman...
Recipescaliforniaagtoday.com

Chef Finalists Announced for CADairy2Go!

Real California Milk Foodservice Announces Chef Finalist For CADairy2Go. Finalists compete for over $22,000 in prizes for innovative use of California dairy. The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) today announced chef finalists in the inaugural CADairy2Go foodservice competition – a spotlight on “to-go” meal innovation. The competition, which will award prize money totaling $22,500 for creative use of California cheese and dairy in off premise dishes, will culminate with a live cook off event July 28th at the Culinary Institute of America in Napa, Calif.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

Finalists Announced for 2021 American Prize in Orchestral Performance

The American Prize National Nonprofit Competitions in the Performing Arts announced the three finalists of the Orchestral Performance Award — Professional Division. Founded in 2010, the American Prize is a series of non-profit, national competitions, attracting contestants from across the United States who represent hundreds of communities and arts organizations.
BusinessMySanAntonio

CIENCE CEO John Girard Named 2021 "Best CEOs for Women" by Comparably

DENVER (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. This week, Comparably announced their winners for Best CEOs for Women based on anonymous sentiment ratings from female employees about their CEO over a 12-month period. CIENCE CEO John Girard placed #34 on that list, with a 95%+ approval rating. Given the emphasis on creating...
Michigan Statewcsx.com

Video: The Traveling Scam Artists Have Hit Michigan

This is a story that we first heard about happening in Texas but it looks like they have made their way to Michigan…. So this story has been gaining some traction as people are seeing these scammers pop up in other states including Michigan. Some of these fakers have been...
Bethesda, MDmontgomeryparks.org

Montgomery Parks to Host Israel National Baseball Team as It Makes Its Last U.S. Stop Prior to Heading to the Olympics

Team Israel and Bethesda Big Train Collegiate Baseball will participate in a friendship game on July 18, 2021, at 9 p.m. at Shirley Povich Field in Bethesda. WHEATON, MD—Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, and its partner Bethesda Big Train Collegiate Baseball are gearing up for a milestone game on Sunday, July 18, 2021, with Israel’s national baseball team (Team Israel). The friendship game is part of Team Israel’s exhibition tour in preparation for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The game takes place at 9 p.m. at Shirley Povich Field, located in Cabin John Regional Park in Bethesda. (The late start time is scheduled in recognition of the Jewish day of mourning, Tisha B’Av, which ends at sundown.)
CollegesMiddletown Press

West Virginia University awarded $452K for research project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $452,000 for a research project at West Virginia University. The funding will go to study new catalysts to convert carboxylic acids to value-added compounds and provide research experience to future teachers in West Virginia.
Texas StateMySanAntonio

Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center Opens as Largest Hotel & Convention Center in Allen, Texas

DALLAS (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a premier hotel management company, announced today the opening of Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center on July 28, 2021. A hallmark of hospitality in north Dallas, the hotel will feature a transformed guest experience and guest rooms, as part of the reinvention of Marriott Hotels, which speaks to the needs of today’s modern traveler.
Sportsdenvergazette.com

CSU sprinter Lauren Gale, headed to Tokyo with Team Canada

Lauren Gale, Canadian Olympic track and field team. “I’m gonna put it on my Instagram bio, on my resumes when I’m applying for dental hygiene school,” Gale, 21, said, noting those schools are difficult to get into. “Maybe that will help, I don’t know.”. The Discovery Canyon alumna, who just...
CollegesLJWORLD

KU professor chosen to lead teaching organization for U.S., Canadian universities

A University of Kansas professor has been chosen to be the next leader of an international organization aimed at improving teaching and research practices at universities. Andrea Follmer Greenhoot, a professor of psychology and director of the Center for Teaching Excellence at the University of Kansas, has been named director of an 11-university consortium known as the Bay View Alliance.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Capture Higher Ed Announces New Chief Operating Officer, Matt Smith

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Capture Higher Ed has hired ed tech veteran Matt Smith as its new chief operating officer. He will help oversee solution and service delivery to Capture’s clients — higher education institutions of all kinds — helping them identify, convert and enroll their future students. “After...
Portales, NMMySanAntonio

The City of Portales Automates Vendor Bid Management with vendor registry

PORTALES, N.M. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. The City of Portales announced today that it has progressed its partnership with vendor registry by adding the Vendor Bid Management module. The City of Portales is currently utilizing vendor registry to post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums, and awards online, and has announced it will begin utilizing the Vendor Bid Management automated tools starting in 2021. In addition to Vendor Bid Management, vendor registry provides notification to registered vendors of new bids related to their industry, and any addenda and award information from local, state, and federal organizations, including 30 participating agencies across New Mexico.

Comments / 0

Community Policy