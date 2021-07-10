Red Sox: Boston’s next three weeks will decide their 2021 fate
We’ve crossed the midway point of the regular season and are just days away from the All-Star break. While the Red Sox have a handful of stars heading to Colorado to be honored, it will give many on the roster a much-needed rest before the second half of the year kicks off. Getting everyone rested and close to full health will be more important than ever with the way that the schedule is built for Boston in the remainder of July.bosoxinjection.com
