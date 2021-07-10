Cancel
Chesterfield, VA

1310 Walton Creek Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23114

Richmond.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Time to Market! This immaculately maintained one-owner home is within 5 minutes to the lake! New Paint and Hardwood floors throughout - Eat-In Kitchen with sunny Breakfast Nook. Large Family Rm with Gas Fireplace & Crown Moulding. Formal Dining and Living Rooms. Spacious Primary Ensuite with a side nook perfect for a desk or treadmill. Three secondary bedrooms or two + a huge Flex/Bonus space! You'll never run out of storage with the size of this walk-up attic! The 6 zone, fully irrigated cul-de-sac lot keeps traffic to a minimum. New roof in 2018 - New H20 heater in 2017 with a 12 yr warranty. Oversized 2-Car Garage with utility sink. Walton Lake residents enjoy access to the lake, clubhouse, sports complex with a basketball court, soccer field, tennis courts, volleyball, pickleball, a playground, and the pool! (And kayak stations/racks coming soon!)

