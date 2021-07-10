Struggling Gerrit Cole returns to Houston for ‘important’ Yankees start

Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers. The Yankees fell to 1-3 on their rain-shortened six-game homestand...have lost six of their last seven games after winning seven of their previous 9G. • Fell to 3-5 in Interleague play this season. LHP Jordan Montgomery (4.1IP, 6H, 3ER, 3BB, 6K) started and recorded his third loss of the season. Has taken the loss in back-to-back starts after going undefeated in his previous 11 (4/23-6/20)...marks just the second time in his career he has recorded the loss in consecutive starts (also two starts from 5/12-18/17). Allowed all 3R in the fifth inning, including an RBI single to Dominic Smith...exited with two men on...Luetge came on in relief and allowed both inherited runners to score. The Yankees have lost each of his last two starts after winning each of his previous six starts and eight of his previous nine. RHP Michael King notched a career-high 9K over 4.0 scoreless innings of relief (3H, 1BB)...is the first Yankees reliever to toss more than an inning each of his first eight relief appearances of a season since George Frazier did it in his first eight in 1983. Is the 11th Yankees reliever in franchise history to notch 9K in a game and just the fourth since 1955, joining David Phelps (9K in 4.0IP on 4/26/13 vs. Toronto), Jay Howell (9K in 4.2IP on 4/6/83 at Seattle) and Steve Hamilton (11K in 8.1IP on 5/11/63 at Baltimore)...joins Phelps as the only two Yankees relievers who have recorded 9K in 4.0IP-or-fewer.