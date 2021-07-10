Cancel
MLB

Struggling Gerrit Cole returns to Houston for ‘important’ Yankees start

By Dan Martin
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — Gerrit Cole scored the richest contract for a pitcher in history in December 2019, based in large part on how he pitched for the Astros. In his return to Minute Maid Park with the Yankees, things aren’t quite as good for Cole. Since MLB began cracking down on pitchers using foreign substances, he hasn’t looked the same.

Gerrit Cole
#Yankees#Astros#Era#The Red Sox#Mets#Rays#Backtrack#American League
