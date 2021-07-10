Cancel
MLB

Daniel Camarena’s brother goes wild after improbable Padres grand slam

By Evan Orris
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a hit one family will talk about for years to come. Padres rookie Daniel Camarena became the first relief pitcher to hit a grand slam since Pittsburgh’s Don Robinson on Sept. 12, 1985 when he launched Nationals ace Max Scherzer’s pitch into right field Thursday night. The 28-year-old was the first Padres player to have a grand slam for their first career hit, and he’s the second pitcher ever whose first hit was a grand slam.

