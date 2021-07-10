Severe Weather Statement issued for Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Morrill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MORRILL COUNTY At 627 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Alliance Airport, or 11 miles south of Alliance, moving southeast at 25 mph. This includes the Tornado Warned Storm in Morril County. Tennis ball size hail was reported south of Alliance along US-385 at 625 PM MDT. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Softball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Morrill County. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...4.00IN WIND...60MPH