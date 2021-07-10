Cancel
Iowa County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iowa, Johnson, Keokuk, Louisa, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iowa; Johnson; Keokuk; Louisa; Washington The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Louisa County in southeastern Iowa Northeastern Keokuk County in southeastern Iowa Southwestern Johnson County in east central Iowa Washington County in southeastern Iowa Southeastern Iowa County in east central Iowa * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 729 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kinross, or 16 miles northwest of Washington, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Kalona around 740 PM CDT. Richmond around 745 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Washington, Ainsworth and Cotter. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

