Lee County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lee by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Lee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HANCOCK...SOUTHWESTERN HENDERSON...WEST CENTRAL MCDONOUGH AND NORTHEASTERN LEE COUNTIES At 729 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dallas City, or 10 miles east of Fort Madison, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Harpe, Ferris, Adrian, Burnside, Carthage, Colchester and Tennessee. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH

