Severe Weather Statement issued for Crook by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crook THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL CAMPBELL AND SOUTHWESTERN CROOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Wyoming.